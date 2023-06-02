Parolee arrested for assault, robbery of two women at gunpoint in Livermore

LIVERMORE -- A man on parole and wearing an ankle monitor was arrested for assaulting and robbing two women in Livermore last month, police said Thursday.

On May 21, Livermore Police said in a press release that officers responded to reports of an altercation in the parking lot of the Arroyo Shopping Center on the 4300 block of First Street. Officers learned a man had assaulted a woman with a weapon and tried to grab her purse, but the woman fought back after being violently attacked for more than 30 seconds, police said.

The suspect then attacked a second woman, stole her purse at gunpoint, and took off in a getaway vehicle, police said. The victims were both women in their 20s, one from Livermore and the other from Discovery Bay.

After getting witness statements and reviewing other evidence, investigators identified the suspect as 21-year-old Fremont resident Colby Berry. It was determined that Berry was wearing an ankle monitor which showed that he was at the scene of the robberies on May 21, police said. Berry is currently on parole for shooting at an inhabited dwelling in 2021.

Colby Berry Livermore Police Department

On Wednesday, Livermore Police officers, with the help of Berry's parole officer, arrested him at the parole office in Oakland. A search of Berry's home turned up a Glock handgun believed to have been used in the robberies, police said.

"It's disturbing that Mr. Berry had already been released from prison after shooting at a residence in 2021," said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young in a prepared statement. "While wearing an ankle monitor, he committed several violent crimes in Livermore. I hope the criminal justice system will hold him accountable for his continued violence."

Berry was taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and is facing several charges including robbery, attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Police asked anyone with information about the incidents to call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.