San Francisco boxing class helps people with Parkinson's fight back against disease

The sport of boxing is having a powerful impact on individuals with Parkinson's disease thanks to a special curriculum in San Francisco called Rock Steady.

For trainer Veronica Garcia Hayes, every day is a push forward. The coach, who has been athletic her whole life, was blindsided by a Parkinson's diagnosis in her 30s.

"I happened to be four months pregnant with my daughter when I received the diagnosis," said Garcia Hayes, who is now 54. "And when you're 39, it is a shock, because you feel like you're just getting your life started."

That shock, however, has become a driving force in her life. Garcia Hayes now leads fitness classes for individuals with Parkinson's, offering support and a sense of community to those facing similar challenges.

"It really is an opportunity for people to be with people in a safe space. Everyone is in the same boat. The camaraderie, I think, is half of the benefit from coming to class," Garcia Hayes told CBS News Bay Area.

Research from Rush University highlights the benefits of boxing for individuals with Parkinson's disease, showing that it helps ease both motor and non-motor symptoms. Beyond the physical improvements, the emotional and social support provided by the classes is equally significant.

"Parkinson's creates a lot of depression, anxiety, apathy," Garcia Hayes explained. "And I think when you surround yourself with people that are in the same situation, it's a safe zone."

For many participants, the class offers more than just physical exercise—it provides a renewed sense of purpose and community. Diane Reyes Surf, a member of Garcia Hayes' class, shared how it has impacted her outlook on life.

"This class makes my day when I come," Reyes Surf said. "The days that I don't have it, it's not fun. Veronica is such an inspiration for everybody in the class."

For Garcia Hayes, the class is an inspiration in return.

"When I come here, and I see the improvement and the happiness on their faces, I leave feeling my spirits are lifted as well. So, it's a win-win I think for both sides," she said.

It's that mutual sense of support and progress that continues to motivate Garcia Hayes to push forward every day.