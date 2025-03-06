Watch CBS News

Boxing trainer fights back Parkinson’s diagnosis

For boxing trainer Veronica Garcia Hayes, every day is a push forward. The coach, who has been athletic her whole life, was shocked when she received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s in her 30s. Loureen Ayyoub reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.