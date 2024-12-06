Recalled Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price leaves office; supes to discuss appointment process

Pamela Price's tenure as Alameda County District Attorney ended Thursday, following her recall in the November election. Meanwhile, supervisors are planning to discuss the process in appointing Price's replacement.

"At 5 P.M. Thursday, December 5, 2024, Chief Assistant District Attorney Royl L. Roberts assumed leadership of the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. He will occupy the position until further notice," the DA's office said in a brief statement Friday.

Roberts is holding meetings Friday, the DA's office went on to say.

According to the certified election results, voters in Alameda County approved recalling Price by a margin of 62.92% to 37.08%.

"I thank you for the honor of serving you as your district attorney and I applaud you for going to the polls in 2022 and believing in the possibility of reforming the criminal justice system after 100 years here in Alameda County," Price said during a Nov. 18 news conference in which she conceded.

Also on Friday, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors announced that they would address the appointment process for a new District Attorney next week. The matter will be discussed at the board's regular meeting on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Nate Miley, president of the Board of Supervisors, told CBS News Bay Area last month that about 10 candidates have expressed interest in the job. The supervisors will take applications and interview the candidates as part of the selection process.

"We're looking for somebody who can manage and run the district attorney's office. It's got a $100 plus million budget," said Miley.

Candidates that have reportedly expressed interest include Butch Ford, a critic of Price who worked in the Alameda County DA's office for 23 years and is currently working as an assistant district attorney in San Francisco.

Other potential candidates include L.D. Louis, also a former Alameda County prosecutor and Venus Johnson, chief deputy and senior advisor to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Miley said supervisors will likely appoint a new District Attorney in February. The appointee will serve until the 2026 election.