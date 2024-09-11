Man arrested in downtown Palo Alto robbery, armed assault

Police in Palo Alto arrested a man after he allegedly attacked another man in the city's downtown on Monday.

According to a police statement, officers were called to the 300 block of University Avenue on reports of a fight between two men around 3:20 p.m. When police arrived, they found a victim who suffered injuries to his face.

The victim, a man in his 30s, told police that another man just attacked him during a robbery.

According to an investigation, the victim was standing outside the CVS store on 352 University Avenue several minutes earlier when he was approached by the suspect. The victim and suspect did not know each other.

Police said the suspect demanded the victim's money and phone. After the victim refused, the suspect grabbed the victim's hat and ran into the CVS.

The victim followed the suspect through the store and caught up with him at the back door.

Police said the suspect then punched and kicked the victim in the face. The suspect then removed a knife that was in a sheath on the victim's belt and attempted to slash the victim before the suspect ran back through the store.

Officers located the suspect near the Downtown Transit Center and detained him near El Camino Real and Quarry Road. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Cesar Pineda of San Jose, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and was treated at the scene by firefighters, police said.

According to jail records, Pineda is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413 or send anonymous tips via email to paloalto@tipnow.org or by calling or texting 650-383-8984.