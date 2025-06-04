Man charged in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing after being arrested by FBI at New York's JFK airport

A man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City overnight and charged in connection with last month's bombing outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, authorities announced Wednesday.

Daniel Park of Washington state was charged with providing and attempting to provide material support to a terrorist, U.S. Attorney Bilal Essayli announced during a news conference.

Park is scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Wednesday afternoon. He is expected to be prosecuted in Los Angeles.

Park, a U.S. citizen, stayed with the bomber for several weeks in January and February, according to two senior U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the investigation. He was apprehended in Poland and arrived at Kennedy airport overnight. Four Polish border guards were with him, and two members of the FBI flying squad were also on the flight. Park consented to speak with the FBI at JFK and was interviewed by them there.

Polish authorities detained Park at the request of U.S. officials, according to a law enforcement source.

The bomber, identified by officials as 25-year-old Guy Bartkus, died in the blast. Four other people were injured in the explosion.

Police in Palm Springs said the bomber backed his Ford Fusion into a parking spot outside the clinic before the powerful explosion left a crater on the morning of May 17. The explosion could be felt more than a mile away from the blast zone, the FBI said.

The vehicle exploded outside American Reproductive Centers, a fertility clinic with a full-service IVF lab that dd not perform abortions. The blast caused significant damage to the building. The facility also lost power, but it was restored in time so no embryos were lost in the attack. The clinic reopened about two weeks later at a new location.

The FBI believed that the bombing was premeditated and called the attack an "intentional act of terrorism."

Detectives said they believed Bartkus acted alone at the site of the attack, but said they were scouring his online chats to learn whether anyone helped him buy parts or refine the design of the bomb.

Investigators said the blast pattern shows that the device was far more damaging than a low-grade explosive such as fireworks.

The FBI said Bartkus had access to a large quantity of commercially available chemical products that could be combined to create a homemade explosive device.

The FBI and other law enforcement personnel gather evidence a day after a bomb exploded near a reproductive health facility in Palm Springs, California, May 18, 2025. Reuters/David Swanson

Bartkus was a resident of Twentynine Palms, California, home to a large Marine Corps base about an hour's drive from Palm Springs. He stated in writings or recordings that he was against bringing people into the world against their will, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.

