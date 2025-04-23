Pacifica World Dog Surfing Championships may not happen this year, organizers say

The organizers of the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica said the event is at risk of not happening this year.

On Wednesday, organizers told KPIX that the cost to hold the event has increased each year for the last four years.

"The costs to hold it in Pacifica had increased by 100% over a 2-3 year period, and this year those costs have increased by yet another 42%," a spokesperson said.

In an Instagram post, organizers said they had previously covered the financial losses but that it was not something they could do again. They have started a fundraiser for the event and said they need at least $10,000 to be raised.

"The City is supportive, and appreciative, of special events in Pacifica that help support local businesses," said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse.

The city of Pacifica said the increased costs were in response to a more in-depth look at how much the city spends to support the event.

"Following last year's event, with its large crowds and traffic, City staff conducted a more in-depth review of the actual costs incurred by the City to ensure that this year's permit fees, which total $7,456.57, accurately reflect those expenses," said Woodhouse.

Woodhouse also said that "historically, the total local costs to the city for this event has been understated."

Several other reasons for the cost increase were listed.

The event places a significant strain on beach parking and regional traffic, requiring Public Works crews to maintain site safety, cleanliness, and restroom facilities during periods of exceptionally high use.

Large crowds necessitate a Police presence for crowd control and public safety.

Due to the event's scale, the Police Department must develop an Event Action Plan (EAP), requiring additional administrative time and resources.

In their Instagram post, organizers said they have until May 1 to raise the money. The event is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 2, 2025, at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, but organizers said it may be held elsewhere in the future.

"In the future we probably will have to move it from Pacifica to somewhere else in the Bay, or maybe even outside of the Bay Area," a spokesperson said. "We've got similar issues as other live events like the Fillmore Jazz Festival just had. No one wants to go in the red holding these live events and then have debts."