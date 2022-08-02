Pacifica police arrest suspected catalytic converter thieves, search for third suspect

PACIFICA (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested two men over the weekend on suspicion of possessing burglary tools after police pursued and then stopped the vehicle they were in, officers said Monday.

A third suspect was still at large Tuesday.

Officers observed a silver Nissan Juke traveling south on State Route 1 near Reina Del Mar Avenue at approximately 12:14 a.m. Sunday and attempted to make a traffic stop due to vehicle code violations, they said.

The Nissan failed to stop, police said, and a short pursuit was initiated until the vehicle stopped in the 1100 block of Barcelona Drive. Officers said the driver hopped out of the car and fled on foot into a wooded area. The two other occupants of the car were detained.

The San Bruno and Colma Police Departments assisted with setting up a perimeter to try and catch the suspect who fled, but he was never located. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s with dark hair, wearing a dark colored shirt and dark colored pants.

Officers searched the Nissan and said they found numerous power tools consistent with those used in car and catalytic converter thefts. They also allege that they found several catalytic converter accessories.

The two passengers, men ages 35 and 41, were taken into custody on suspicion of possessing burglary tools.

Anyone with any information about this investigation should contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.