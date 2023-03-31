Watch CBS News
2 arrested following strong-arm robbery at Pacifica grocery store

PACIFICA – Police in Pacifica arrested a woman and a 17-year-old girl in connection with a strong-arm robbery at a supermarket on Wednesday.

Around 3 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Hickey Boulevard and Firecrest Avenue said they spotted a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to stop at a stop sign. After pulling the driver over, officers learned that it matched the description of a vehicle involved in a grocery store robbery at the nearby Fairmont Shopping Center.

Investigators determined the suspects entered the store, placed about $1,400 of merchandise into garbage bags and attempted to leave. When an employee attempted to retrieve the stolen goods, police said one of the suspects attacked the worker in response.

The two suspects then fled the store. Police said the employee was not injured, and later met with the officers to identify the suspects, suspect vehicle and the stolen merchandise.

The adult suspect, identified as 21-year-old Nalaisia Ward of San Francisco, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery.

Meanwhile, the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and later released to a parent. Her name is not being released due to her age.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314 referring to case 23-0773. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the Silent Witness tip line at 650-359-4444.

