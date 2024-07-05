Owner of beloved Oakland bookstore makes comeback with community support

OAKLAND -- The owner of a beloved neighborhood bookstore in Oakland's Montclair Village is turning to the community for help as she recovers from a health battle and challenging post-pandemic retail environment.

Kathleen Caldwell has loved reading books since she was a child, but she never imagined she would inherit a bookstore. But 19 years ago, Caldwell's life took a twist when she started working for "A Great Good Place for Books."

The store's owner asked Caldwell if she would take over if anything ever happened to her. She agreed, never thinking it would happen. But six months later, her friend died unexpectedly, and Caldwell followed through with her promise.

In the decades since, Caldwell has made the store her own, supporting authors with readings and promotional events and offering personalized recommendations to the customers she considers her family.

"I can walk in, and she'll tell me which kid, which book she recommends," said one longtime customer.

But now Caldwell is counting on those customers to help keep her store's doors open. Two years ago, she got a serious case of sepsis that nearly killed her. During her treatment, Caldwell discovered she had cancer. After several surgeries and a difficult couple of years, she is now cancer-free.

But just as she gets back on her feet, the book industry is also bouncing back from the challenges brought on by the pandemic. Book sales fell nearly 30% in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Since the pandemic, Caldwell and her staff have adapted, incorporating online sales of books as they try to compete against giants like Amazon. But even though the store has had a strong May and June, Caldwell says it isn't enough to make up for slower sales during the rest of the year.

"You have to know when it's time to ask for help, and it's time," she said.

Gayle Foreman, author of the New York Times bestseller "If I Stay" started a Go Fund Me campaign for the store in late May. In less than a month, it nearly reached its goal of raising $50,000.

Caldwell has been blown away by the response and says the donations will be a huge help in keeping her store open.

"It's been heartwarming. You know, it's made me realize that people want us here, and we get to be here," she said. "And it's exciting to know that there's gonna be a next chapter."