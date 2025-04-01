Overturned truck blocks westbound lanes of I-580 in Dublin

CHP in the East Bay issued a severe traffic alert Tuesday afternoon following an injury accident that left a box truck overturned and blocking westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Dublin, authorities said.

The Dublin area CHP office confirmed the incident involving an overturned vehicle on westbound I-580 west of Foothill Rd. in Dublin shortly before 2:30 p.m. The injury accident left the right and left lanes blocked. Authorities did not provide details on the extend of the injuries.

Photos posted on X showed the box truck on its side with CHP officers at the scene.

Photos from the incident blocking lanes westbound I-580, east of Eden Canyon Rd. Unknown ETO. https://t.co/fdWDvLfW5f pic.twitter.com/tcEyypkCDT — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) April 1, 2025

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area, according to CHP. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.