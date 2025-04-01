Watch CBS News
Overturned truck blocks westbound lanes of I-580 in Dublin

Dave Pehling
Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area.
CHP in the East Bay issued a severe traffic alert Tuesday afternoon following an injury accident that left a box truck overturned and blocking westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Dublin, authorities said.

The Dublin area CHP office confirmed the incident involving an overturned vehicle on westbound I-580 west of Foothill Rd. in Dublin shortly before 2:30 p.m. The injury accident left the right and left lanes blocked. Authorities did not provide details on the extend of the injuries.

Photos posted on X showed the box truck on its side with CHP officers at the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area, according to CHP. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  

