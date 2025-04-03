Watch CBS News
Overturned dump truck blocks I-680 lanes in both directions in Sunol

CHP in the East Bay are reporting major delays after a dump truck overturned on Interstate 680 near Andrade Rd. in Sunol Thursday morning, blocking lanes in both directions.

According to CHP, the crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. as the dump truck traveling northbound on I-680 crashed over the median, spilling the dirt it was moving on both sides of the freeway. There were no reports of any injuries or any other vehicles involved in the crash.

The CHP Dublin office posted photos showing the cab of the truck on one side of the barrier and part of the trailer that was transporting the dirt on the other.

Authorities were advising drivers to use I-880 northbound to Highway 238 to I-580 to get around the lane closures.  

The public should expect ongoing major delays as crews work to set the truck and trailer upright and clean the dirt from the freeway lanes. There is currently no known estimated time to reopen lanes.

