Outside Lands announces night shows including club appearance by headliner Sturgill Simpson

Organizers of the Outside Lands music festival announced its annual series of night shows that give festival attendees a chance to see performers in much more intimate settings.

The official night shows have been a tradition since the inaugural edition of the popular festival in 2009. This year, the night shows will feature 16 performances across 9 venues, including an appearance by festival-closing headliner Sturgill Simpson at the relatively tiny Divisadero St. club the Independent Saturday night.

Outside Lands 2024 night shows Another Planet Entertainment

Simpson, who will be playing his first full set in three years and revisiting his breakout album Meta Modern Sounds In Country Music to mark its 10th anniversary with a reunion of the band that recorded and toured for that effort, last played the venue in 2019 when he headlined a special sold-out benefit show raising funds for the Special Forces Foundation. That was the last time Simpson played San Francisco, as his scheduled tour to promote his then-new effort Sound & Fury in 2020 was cancelled by the pandemic.

The balance of the night shows this year includes a mix of DJ sets and live band performances including such notable acts as electronic songwriter Amen Dunes at the Independent, Romy delivering a DJ set at 1015 Folsom, and soul-jazz singer Corinne Bailey Rae at Bimbo's 365 Club. More information on the series is available on the Outside Lands website.

Presale tickets for these shows will be made available to advance festival ticket holders this week, with Eager Beaver and Golden Gate Club ticket holders getting the first opportunity starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and regular festival ticket holders' presale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The night shows announcement comes following last week's news that Sabrina Carpenter would take Tyler, the Creator's place as the Outside Lands Saturday headliner after the rapper pulled out of both OL and Lollapalooza in Chicago. Carpenter's set will mark her first time playing Outside Lands and her first major North American festival headliner billing.