Organization promotes voting in San Rafael Latino enclave

Latino vote in San Rafael seen as an untapped political force by some

Whether because of age or just heightened interest in this year's election, a lot of people are casting ballots for the first time.

And that includes members of the immigrant community who may be the first generation in their family with the right to vote.

On Monday, in the Canal District of San Rafael, at a table set up on the sidewalk, members of the Canal Alliance were speaking to neighbors about the importance of voting. And while many in this Latino enclave may still be technically immigrants, most are not people who just arrived in this country.

"The fact of the matter is, for the last ten years in the Canal, the greatest source of population increase has been birth," said Civic Engagement Director Aaron Burnett. "And so, for families who have immigrated here decades ago -- and now their children, or maybe themselves for the first time -- get to vote. There's a real sense of pride for being able to call themselves a U.S. citizen and being a part of this democracy."

That now describes Cris Parra. She arrived in this country in 2004 and just became a citizen two years ago. For Parra, being able to vote in her first national election is stirring up some emotions.

"Nervous. Nervous!" said Parra. "I feel nervous because I understand that this one is going to mean a change, not just for me, for everyone, you know? I feel like there's a lot of people behind my back going, 'OK let's do it' for everyone who doesn't have a voice."

She takes responsibility to speak for those who can't very seriously. But a lot of people don't. In Marin County, slightly more than half of eligible Latinos are registered and only about half of them actually vote. That means only 27% of eliglible Latinos cast a ballot.

"And so, the low-hanging fruit of improving democracy is going after those registered Latino voters, and letting them know how important it is to make their voice heard at the ballot box," said Burnett.

He said if Latinos would vote at the same rate as White residents, local elected officials would be forced to pay more attention to the issues affecting the immigrant community. But there may be reasons that go beyond apathy.

Some immigrants come from corrupt countries where voting is a sham. Or there could be language issues. Parra registered to vote in Spanish, but her ballot arrived in English only. That's the kind of thing that might discourage a lot of people from voting.

Still, for someone who waited 18 years for the right to vote, Cris has a hard time understanding why those who can don't.

"I remember when I came here and I couldn't vote," she said. "It was like, 'Oh my God, the people that have the right to vote, why don't they do it?' Because they could do it for me, who didn't have a voice, you know? And now that I have the opportunity, it's like, yeah, I'm gonna do it for that past Cristina that couldn't vote."

The organizers say the key to getting eligible immigrants to vote is stressing the local issues. The rest of the country may be arguing about who should be president, but people who may be working three jobs to put food on the table are more interested in the things that affect them everyday at home.