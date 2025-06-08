Watch CBS News
Oracle Park vendor booth fire prompts some staff to briefly evacuate

Jose Fabian
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to Oracle Park for a fire at a vendor booth on Sunday.

SF Fire said it was a cooking fire, and it was confined to the cooking area. 

San Francisco Fire said the park was evacuated, but later clarified Oracle Park was not yet open at the time of the fire, and the people who had evacuated were staff who self-evacuated. 

No one was injured, and staff returned to prepare for the Giants game that is scheduled for 1 p.m.

"We thank the fantastic staff and fans for their cooperation during the evacuation at the direction of park staff and fire personnel," SF Fire said. "There was no extension of the fire, and the game will continue as scheduled."

