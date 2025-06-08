Oracle Park vendor booth fire prompts some staff to briefly evacuate

The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to Oracle Park for a fire at a vendor booth on Sunday.

SF Fire said it was a cooking fire, and it was confined to the cooking area.

San Francisco Fire said the park was evacuated, but later clarified Oracle Park was not yet open at the time of the fire, and the people who had evacuated were staff who self-evacuated.

No one was injured, and staff returned to prepare for the Giants game that is scheduled for 1 p.m.

**FIRE ACTIVITY AT ORACLE PARK**



The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a cooking fire in a vendor's booth at Oracle Park. The fire was confined to the cooking area, and no injuries were reported. The park was evacuated but will be reopened shortly.



We thank the… pic.twitter.com/F466UPNxhl — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 8, 2025

"We thank the fantastic staff and fans for their cooperation during the evacuation at the direction of park staff and fire personnel," SF Fire said. "There was no extension of the fire, and the game will continue as scheduled."