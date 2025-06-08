Oracle Park vendor booth fire prompts some staff to briefly evacuate
The San Francisco Fire Department said crews responded to Oracle Park for a fire at a vendor booth on Sunday.
SF Fire said it was a cooking fire, and it was confined to the cooking area.
San Francisco Fire said the park was evacuated, but later clarified Oracle Park was not yet open at the time of the fire, and the people who had evacuated were staff who self-evacuated.
No one was injured, and staff returned to prepare for the Giants game that is scheduled for 1 p.m.
"We thank the fantastic staff and fans for their cooperation during the evacuation at the direction of park staff and fire personnel," SF Fire said. "There was no extension of the fire, and the game will continue as scheduled."