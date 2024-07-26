Opposition mobilizes against recalls of Oakland mayor, DA

Local progressive organizations held a press event in Oakland on Friday to oppose the recall of Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price.

Few allies have publicly shown their support for embattled Mayor Thao since the FBI raid, but the groups on said they still believe in Thao as she fights for her political career.

"Sheng is the mayor we need now," said Pamela Drake of the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club.

"The problem with Oakland didn't just start with this mayor, she's very new, very new. This problem has been going on for 20, 30 years," said Oakland native Dwayne McCarther.

Outside of an East Oakland gym, the McCarther, 71, said he hasn't made up his mind about the Thao recall.

"All I can say is the residents of Oakland are upset because nothing has changed since she's been in office," said McCarther.

He said the recent FBI raid of Thao's home is troubling.

"The verdict ain't even in, but I know something is going on when the FBI comes to her house. Believe me, they don't come for nothing."

"There's a lot of things that don't look good on her end, like the FBI going to her house and things like that," said Oakland native Di'Niko Bates.

Oakland Rising Action and the Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club are two progessive groups hoping to convince undecided voters to vote no on the recall in November.

"The FBI raided our mayor's home, absolutely, it's going to put a question in their minds. How do we move (forward)? I think that we focus on Oakland, right?" said Evelyn Torres, the executive direct of Oakland Rising Action.

"It is getting better, but she's only (been in office for 18 months.) So if she's starting to improve things, and I think that she really is, then why would we change now?" asked Drake.

Supporters said under Thao's leadership, crime is trending downward compared to last year, which they admitted was very bad.

"For a lot of us, we feel good about going out again. They have done a lot of work to make downtown friendlier, to make it safer," said Drake.

But some voters disagree and have already already made up their mind.

"We need a new mayor, she's no good," said Oakland resident Sabrina Hardin. "We've got crime, why they're going to her house? Why are they investigating her."

As for McCarther, he's still waiting for answers on the FBI investigation. But one thing is clear to him.

"Oakland has really gone down a lot," said McCarther.

Supporters of Thao admit the FBI raid doesn't look good. But with three months left until the November general election, they plan to keep talking to undecided voters.