"OG Carnal" highlights community spirit at 49ers tailgate outside Levi's Stadium

For many San Francisco 49ers fans, game day starts long before the opening kick— in the parking lots outside Levi's Stadium, where fans tailgate like one big family.

Internet personality OG Carnal said the atmosphere feels like a family reunion.

"This is my happy place," he said. "Every time I'm here, I forget about everything. I'm with my Niner family. Best place in the world. I wouldn't be anywhere else."

The lot hums with enthusiasm: fans taking photos, tossing back shots, and firing up grills in anticipation for the game. OG Carnal said it's the spirit of unity that makes the game day gatherings so special.

"The environment, great food, everyone, we all come as one. No matter where you're from. We're here for the Niners. Best team in the world right here."

Some tailgaters go above and beyond. Super fan Albert Vann arrived in his own handmade furniture.

"This is my Niner recliner that I built. This is my fourth model. And I just drive around and meet all the faithful, all the fans. And have a great time," he said.

Music and food are central to the experience. When asked about his go-to tailgate meal, Carnal didn't hesitate.

"Carne asada. Guacamole. Tortillas. Mandatory. Like that. Quick and easy."

For the faithful, the pre-game party isn't just about football, it's about community, belonging and celebrating together, no matter the scoreboard.