Off-duty Marin County deputy shoots 2 dogs after multiple people attacked in Suisun City

An off-duty sheriff's deputy from Marin County shot two dogs that were attacking people in Suisun City Saturday morning, killing one and injuring the second, according to authorities.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office deputy was in Suisun City in Solano County just before 10:30 a.m. near the Salvation Army Kroc Center community center when he witnessed "multiple" people being attacked by two dogs, the office said on social media.

"Due to the severity of the attacks and the limited resources available, the Deputy fired two rounds from an off-duty firearm, dispatching one of the attacking dogs and preventing further attack by the other," reads the post on Facebook.

On Saturday afternoon, the Suisun City Police Department also posted on Facebook about the incident, saying that their officers arrived to respond to the attacks and learned that the off-duty deputy had "heard cries for help" and fired his gun twice, killing one dog and injuring the other to stop the attacks.

Neither the Sheriff's Office nor the Suisun Police Department are commenting further on the incident, which Suisun City said is under investigation.