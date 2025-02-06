Watch CBS News
O'Connor scores penalty shot goal in overtime to give Canucks 2-1 win over Sharks

Drew O'Connor scored on a penalty shot 33 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

O'Connor was awarded the penalty shot after Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini was called for hooking.

San Jose trailed 1-0 with when Tyler Toffoli tied it with his 20th goal with just 1:28 left in regulation.

Dakota Joshua scored on a power play midway through the third period to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead.

The Canucks' Thatcher Demko, who was seeking his second straight shutout, had 33 saves.

San Jose's Vitek Vanecek had 22 saves.

The Canucks were without defenseman Quinn Hughes, the team's points leader, who missed his third game with a lower-body injury.

Tyler Myers and Pius Sutter assisted on Joshua's tip-in the last second of the power play at 8:04 of the third. It happened after Celebrini was issued a two-minute delay of game penalty.

