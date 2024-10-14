Oakley police: Fleeing suspect crashes into sergeant's car over the weekend, 3 injured

An Oakley police sergeant, a suspect and the suspect's passenger were injured Saturday when the fleeing suspect collided head-on with a patrol car, the city said.

Around 6:10 p.m., Oakley officers spotted a vehicle reported stolen speeding on Jersey Island Road heading toward East Cypress Road.

Due to the excessive speed of the suspect's vehicle, police laid down spike strips in an effort to disable it. Though the spikes worked and punctured more than one of the vehicle's wheels, the car resumed its flight westbound East Cypress "as fast as his deflating tires would allow him to go," the city said.

Two officers were staged at East Cypress Road and Knightsen Avenue, where a Valero gas station is. As the suspect headed toward that intersection, the driver began driving the vehicle erratically. Since there were multiple bystanders at the gas station, an officer positioned his vehicle between the station and the fleeing vehicle with his overhead lights flashing and siren blaring. A head-on collision occurred between the suspect's vehicle and the patrol car. Despite being pinned in the car due to the deployment of airbags and the crumpled front end of his cruiser, the officer was able to exit his car and take part in the arrest of the suspect, the city said.

The driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle, Devon Singleton, 29, from Antioch, was life-flighted to a hospital but survived. He was released from the hospital and into the custody of Oakley Police a few hours later.

A female passenger in Singleton's car was also taken to the hospital and her current condition was not provided by police on Sunday.

The officer in the collision was treated at the hospital and released, the city said.

Singleton was booked into the county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.