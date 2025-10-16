Oakley City Council votes to censure councilmember amid calls for him to resign

There was dysfunction on the Oakley City Council as allegations of bullying and ageism were being thrown back and forth.

At the center of the allegations is Councilmember George Fuller. He claims he is being targeted because of his age and disability.

Councilmember George Fuller was the only one to vote down a resolution of censure as his fellow council members called for his resignation.

"A censure is not a political act," said Councilman Anissa Williams. "It's a moral one. It is this council saying enough. Enough of the lies, enough of the bullying, enough of the chaos that keeps good people afraid to speak up or even want to come to work."

Fuller, though delivered a lengthy response, saying he's the one who has been bullied.

"Again, the allegations are not factual," he said. "Again, I see the censure as a testament to my courage, tenacity and my integrity to stand up to my colleagues as they habitually create an unpleasant environment for me."

Councilmember Fuller gave examples of how he was attacked because of his age and disability, but directed a lot of his complaints against city manager Josh McMurray. Even recalling a meeting with McMurray, claiming he saw a gun in the city manager's hands.

"Based on my 22 years in the Los Angeles Police Department and the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam era, I determined Mr. McMurray had taken hold of a gun and was holding it between his legs at the low ready," he said.

The city of Oakley said it would not be commenting on any of the allegations.

After Fuller spoke, community members gave emotional testimony speaking out against Fuller.

"You are a cancer in our community, and I don't have a cure for it," said Marilyn Tiernan. "The only thing I can say is exactly what my colleagues have said. Do us a huge favor and step down."

"The litany of misuses of his position is extensive," said Michael Dupray. "Lies, bullying, ignorance of basic ethical standards, misuse of social media. Falsely accusing fellow councilmembers. It's really disgusting."

The city of Oakley would not comment on this issue, saying only that a third-party investigation confirmed Fuller bullied and retaliated against city staff. The investigation has cost Oakley roughly $32,000 so far, and the report has not been released to the public.

"I am disgusted we've even come to this," said Williams. "The lies and misleading that Councilmember Fuller has put on public record tonight should motivate every resident to call for his resignation because of the risk he puts our community in."