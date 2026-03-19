Oakland Zoo euthanizes rescued tiger after cancer diagnosis

The second of two rescued tigers being cared for at the Oakland Zoo was euthanized after it was recently diagnosed with cancer, the zoo announced.

Mia was approximately 14 years old, and after the tiger was observed eating less and not functioning well, a veterinary hospital exam determined that cancer had spread through her body, the zoo said Wednesday in a social media post.

The advanced cancer meant treatment would have been extensive and invasive, which led to the decision to euthanize her, the zoo said.

Oakland Zoo

Mia and a companion tiger named Lola were rescued from a roadside tourist attraction in Oklahoma that was shuttered in 2008 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for multiple animal safety and welfare violations. The two big cats lived in tiny cages and substandard conditions, and in 2022, the Oakland Zoo brought the two to live in its newly-remodeled tiger habitat.

In January, Lola was euthanized at the age of about 15 after an infection in her paw spread to the rest of her body, the zoo said. The life expectancy of tigers in captivity can be up to 20 years, while tigers in the wild usually live between 10 and 15 years.

"Mia lived a wonderful life at Oakland Zoo, and the story of her journey teaches us many lessons," the zoo said. "We were honored to provide them with a better life, offering the highest standards of animal welfare and veterinary care."

The zoo added that it was reviewing its options on the now-empty tiger habitat and would later announce plans for the space.

"We are so grateful we were able to give her some good years back," said a statement from Mia's care staff. "Watching her and Lola thrive, seeing their true personalities shine through, and watching them learn to trust people and feel safe again. The greatest gift we could have asked for was to be her companions in her final years."

The federal Big Cat Public Safety Act passed in 2022 bans private ownership of big cats, prohibits their breeding and selling, and outlaws public contact with them. Before the federal law was passed, California already had a ban on any private possession of big cats.