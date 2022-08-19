Gov. Newsom's office blasts Oakland over handling of Wood St. homeless encampment; loss of funding threatened

OAKLAND -- The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said.

According to Newsom's office, Oakland is taking a "novel legal position" that it has no responsibility to house the individuals, even though the city received $4.7 million for rehousing activities at Wood Street.

The letter stated local governments generally have the responsibility for providing shelter and re-housing for people who are homeless, while Caltrans is a transportation agency. It has no authority to provide housing or shelter to the public, the letter said.

"To be clear, there is no such thing as a 'resident of Caltrans,' as the city's position suggests," the letter from Ann Patterson, legal affairs secretary in Newsom's office, states.

If Oakland maintains its position, the state may redirect funds away from Oakland to local governments that will provide services to Oakland residents.

A response from the city of Oakland was not ready at press time.

Last month, a federal judge upheld a temporary restraining order preventing Caltrans from clearing its part of the encampment.

The Wood St. encampment beneath the MacArthur Maze highway interchange has been the scene of countless fires in recent years, most recently on July 11. Oakland fire officials said about 100 fires of various sizes and severity have occurred at the camp between April 2021 and July 1 of this year. One person died in a fire in April.