Westbound I-580 injury crash in Oakland snarls traffic

CHP issued a severe traffic alert Friday evening after an injury collision involving an overturned vehicle on westbound I-580 in Oakland near Park Blvd. blocked all lanes.

The 511SF.org X account first posted about the accident at around 5:45 p.m. Friday, initially noting that the right lanes were blocked just east of Park Blvd.

Traffic Collision With Injuries and Overturned vehicle on Westbound I-580 East of Park Blvd in Oakland. Right Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) September 28, 2024

A short time later, CHP confirmed that all westbound lanes were blocked due to the collision. The incident appears to be a solo crash with the overturned vehicle traveling at high speed prior to the crash.

Authorities also said alcohol appeared to be involved. While CHP said all lanes were blocked, as of around 6:10 p.m. cars appeared to be getting by the incident on the left shoulder of the freeway.

At 6:25 p.m., CHP said the left lanes had reopened, but the right lanes remained closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.