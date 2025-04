Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial warehouse on Sunday morning, the Oakland Fire Department said.

The three-alarm fire was at a warehouse on the 600 block of 9th Street, and it was first reported around 8:40 a.m.

Update from Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy on the 3 Alarm fire in the 600 block of 9th St. Initial Call for a commercial warehouse fire came in at 839am. Incident under control at 903am. No reports of injuries. Owner is on-site and working with the fire investigator. https://t.co/Pmk9wyqgQ1 pic.twitter.com/ygd2hcsnMB — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) April 27, 2025

Crews had the blaze under control shortly after 9 a.m. No one was injured, the fire department said.

Oakland Fire said the owner was at the site and was working with the fire investigator.