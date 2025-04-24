Oakland Unified superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell steps down after board voted to end contract

Oakland superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell to step down on June 30

A change in leadership at the Oakland Unified School District is coming as Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell announced that she is stepping away at the end of the school year.

This comes after the school board voted to end her contract early during a closed session meeting on Wednesday night. The board did not give a reason.

In a statement, Johnson-Trammell said it was a voluntary separation taking effect on June 30 and is proud of what she accomplished in her eight years.

Earlier this month, board member Mike Hutchinson posted on Facebook, claiming the board voted to end Johnson-Trammell's contract. But the board took issue with that, saying it did not take final action on her contract.

Johnson-Trammell became superintendent in 2017 and is reportedly among the longest-serving Oakland Unified superintendents in district history. In 2024, her contract was extended by three years.

The Oakland Education Association (OEA) thanked Johnson-Trammell for her time in a statement and called on the board to launch a transparent search.

OEA also called for an opportunity for parents, families and the community to meet with the finalists for the position.

The search now begins for a permanent replacement and an interim superintendent is expected to be appointed in July.