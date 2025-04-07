Person stabbed while sleeping in car near Oakland's Lake Merritt

Police are investigating after someone was stabbed while sleeping inside a car a few blocks from Oakland's Lake Merritt over the weekend.

The assault was initially reported as a shooting, just before 8 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 11th Street.

When officers arrived, the victim told them they had been stabbed with a sharp object by an unknown suspect who entered their car.

The victim then walked to the 1000 block of Madison Street and got into another vehicle before emergency crews arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said Monday.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426. Any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation can be sent to to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov