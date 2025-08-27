Over 100 cars seen at Oakland sideshows were tracked down and towed, police say

Oakland Police on Wednesday said dozens of vehicles have been towed in connection with sideshow activity in 2025 and that most of them are not from the city.

According to statistics the department shared, they have tracked down 128 vehicles, and more than 80% of them are not from Oakland.

"If you take part in illegal sideshows in Oakland and drive home thinking you're in the clear, think again," police warned.

Oakland police said they have issued 144 seizure warrants for vehicles suspected of evading police, reckless driving and sideshow-related crimes. They also clarified that the 128 towed vehicles do not include those towed at or near a sideshow.

Oakland Police said 128 vehicles that were seen at sideshows have been tracked down and towed. Oakland Police Department

Vehicles that have been towed in connection with a sideshow could be held for 30 days.

Weekend Sideshows Reaction

A recent sideshow in Oakland that ended with a car being set on fire prompted one resident to say he has considered taking matters into his own hands.

"If I had a gun, I would have started shooting. Really. Where were the police," the Oakland resident said.

At the time, the Oakland Police Officers' Association said they didn't have enough officers to safely respond to what they estimated to be a crowd of 500 people.

But the department has warned that "just because you got away that night doesn't mean we won't find you."

The weekend sideshows happened at Market and 45th streets and 41st and Howe Streets.

Other residents were more lenient in their responses.

"It's loud, it was one hour, it's a Saturday night. It's not that big of a deal in Oakland," said neighbor Alexis, who declined to provide a last name.