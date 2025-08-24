Oakland neighbors blast police response after sideshows take over streets

Neighbors in Oakland are criticizing what they call a slow police response to multiple sideshows early Sunday morning—one of which ended with a car being set on fire.

The takeovers happened at several intersections, including 23rd Street and Barrett Avenue, and Hensley Street and Richmond Parkway in Richmond. In Oakland, drivers shut down intersections at Market and 45th streets, and 41st and Howe streets.

Frustration boiled over for some residents who were jolted awake by the chaos. Glen Collins, an Oakland neighbor, didn't hold back his anger.

"If I had a gun, I would have started shooting. Really. Where were the police? Where were the police?" Collins asked.

He said the loud spinning and explosions woke him at 3 a.m.

"Irresponsible youth, lack of police enforcement. If there's no police, nothing's happening. These people are having fun," Collins said.

Neighbors said a large crowd blocked the 41st and Howe intersection for about 40 minutes. At one point, an Infiniti—believed to be stolen—broke down from all the spinning. Witnesses said a mob then jumped on the car and set it on fire.

Police didn't move in until after the car was torched, according to neighbors. That worried residents like Sherna Perez, who feared the flames could spread.

"Because they could get something else on fire, these old buildings around here. That's kind of scary. That seems like extra. I don't think they need to be doing all that," Perez said.

One man even tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but was told to back off for his own safety.

Police confirmed the Oakland takeover was one of at least four sideshows in both cities that morning. Another neighbor, who didn't want to give his name, described the scene as pure chaos.

"Wheels screeching, people yelling and screaming. It was just insane, just complete insanity," he said.

Not everyone was upset. Some residents shrugged off the incident as part of life in Oakland.

"I've been kind of waiting for it, I don't mind," said Brek Williams.

"It's loud, it was one hour, it's a Saturday night. It's not that big of a deal in Oakland," said neighbor Alexis, who declined to provide a last name.

But past sideshows have turned deadly, and neighbors are worried. While no injuries were reported Sunday, many want to know why police didn't break up the crowds sooner.

The Oakland Police Officer's Association said officers were outnumbered and couldn't move in safely. The union said there were 16 police cars at the scene, but about 500 participants and spectators.

"Police are doing everything in our power to help residents," the union said in a statement. "We ask neighbors to demand the city council and mayor hire more officers and retain the ones we have now."

Collins wasn't buying it.

"Poor excuse. Poor excuse. Get in there and do something," he said.

Alexis questioned officers' motives.

"OPD doesn't really respond to things and they like to get a lot of overtime pay, so they usually draw things out and don't react to things," she said.

Some neighbors are calling for preventative measures, such as installing traffic circles to make sideshows harder to organize. One woman posted a petition at the intersection.

"These are things that cost less than thousands of dollars and are effective at completely preventing sideshows from happening," she said.

Still, Collins said he sees only one solution.

"The solution is to move out of the neighborhood. Really. This is going to happen. This is unresponsive Oakland police," he said.

Police have not announced any arrests. In previous cases, officers have used video evidence to track down and tow vehicles involved, but it's unclear if that will happen this time.