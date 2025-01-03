Oakland victim dies after overnight shooting

A person died early Friday morning after being shot late Thursday night near the East Peralta neighborhood in Oakland, police said.

Officers responded shortly before midnight to a shooting reported in the 2200 block of East 12th Street and arrived to find the victim, who was taken to a hospital but died shortly after 5:45 a.m., according to Oakland police.

The name of the person who died is not yet being released.

Investigators have not released any suspect information or details about what led to the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950.