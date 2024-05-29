Oakland shooting Tuesday night leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Oakland police are investigating a shooting Tuesday evening that left one man dead and another injured in East Oakland.

At about 7 p.m., officers were sent to the 10500 block of Foothill Boulevard to investigate reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one man with at least one gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The second man showed up at the hospital a short time later and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police described both shooting victims as Oakland residents, but neither man was identified by authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.