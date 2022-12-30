Shooting in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood leaves person critically injured

OAKLAND – A person is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood, police said Friday.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of 42nd Street, near Oakland Technical High School, according to the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system.

Officers went there and located a victim and evidence of a shooting. Officers gave first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took the person to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.