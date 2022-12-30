Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood leaves person critically injured

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:48

OAKLAND – A person is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood, police said Friday.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of 42nd Street, near Oakland Technical High School, according to the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system.

Officers went there and located a victim and evidence of a shooting. Officers gave first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took the person to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 

First published on December 30, 2022 / 1:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.