Victim in deadly shooting near Oakland school identified as SF man
OAKLAND – Dominique Miles has been identified by police as the man who died following a shooting earlier this month in Oakland.
Miles, 40, of San Francisco, died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 300 block of 27th Street near Westlake Middle School.
Officers responded following the shooting and provided medical aid to Miles. Paramedics relieved officers and took Miles to a hospital.
A second man was also shot Sept. 8 in the same area. The man was in critical condition following the shooting. Police were not immediately available to provide an update on the man's condition.
