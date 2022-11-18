Watch CBS News
1 of 6 victims wounded in Oakland school shooting dies

OAKLAND – One of six people shot at an Oakland school campus in September has died, police said Friday.

The name of the deceased was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

Police were called at 12:49 p.m.on  Sept. 28 to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District.

The shooters entered the campus and started shooting but missed their intended target or targets. All six victims were adults. Two people suffered critical wounds in the shooting.

