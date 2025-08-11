Oakland school district hires first-ever school safety executive director

The Oakland Unified School District hired its first-ever executive director of school safety just ahead of the new school year.

Nelson Alegria is taking on the role of the newly created position after more than a decade working in school safety and emergency preparedness. He began his role on July 29, the district said.

"The great thing about this role, and even though there are new things kind of across the district, is that safety has always been a really big priority for the district," Alegria said.

Alegria will be tasked with creating and updating safety protocols, managing security teams, and assessing safety risks. He told CBS News Bay Area that the district's emphasis on race relations and social justice attracted him to the job.

"There is a clear correlation between school, prison pipeline, and its effect on race," Alegria said. "And with that elimination, we've been able to really add the other systems that support our students."

The new role is an expansion of the George Floyd Resolution drafted back in 2020. The resolution removed campus police from Oakland schools in an attempt to reduce arrests and limit violence against students of color.

But this year, Alegria says Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids have added another layer for him to consider.

"We know it's been a top-of-mind for families last year," Alegria said.

Alegria said that law enforcement isn't allowed on school sites outside of emergencies, but school staff are still training for potential interactions with ICE agents.

Zach Norris, a parent of two daughters at Oakland schools, said he is encouraged by Alegria's position, but still has concerns.

"What we're seeing in terms of like children being taken from their parents, parents being taken from their children is of a huge concern, and it's a concern in the Black community as well," Norris said.

Alegria said he is working to include the community in any actions he takes.

"Our students have a right to attend school, and we will continuously work on keeping our students safe."