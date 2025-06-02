RV fire in West Oakland near I-880 prompts large response

Firefighters in Oakland battled a large fire burning a recreational vehicle Monday afternoon just south of Interstate Highway 880, the Fire Department said.

The fire was burning in the area of 3rd Street and Adeline Street in West Oakland, an industrial area dotted with homeless tents and RVs.

The Fire Department said in a social media post that multiple engines and trucks were responding and that the fire was impinging on a commercial building.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.