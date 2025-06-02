Watch CBS News
East Bay News

RV fire in West Oakland near I-880 prompts large response

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

Firefighters in Oakland battled a large fire burning a recreational vehicle Monday afternoon just south of Interstate Highway 880, the Fire Department said.

The fire was burning in the area of 3rd Street and Adeline Street in West Oakland, an industrial area dotted with homeless tents and RVs.

The Fire Department said in a social media post that multiple engines and trucks were responding and that the fire was impinging on a commercial building.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos E. Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.