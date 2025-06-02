Watch CBS News
Oakland Roots SC fires head coach, assistant after early season struggles

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

The Oakland Roots soccer club announced Monday that the team has parted ways with head coach Gavin Glinton and assistant coach Jessie Cormier, following struggles during the first three months of the 2025 season.

In a statement, team president Lindsay Barenz said the team's record "has not matched the momentum we've built off the field."

Earlier this year, the Roots moved their home matches to the Oakland Coliseum following the departure of the Athletics baseball team after five decades in the East Bay. More than 26,000 fans attended the March 22 home opener at the Coliseum.

As of Monday, the Roots have a record of three wins, one draw and seven losses, placing them 11th in the USL Championship Western Conference.

"Our expectations for on-field performance are much higher than where we currently stand. We strongly believe in the group of players we've assembled and we're confident in their ability to compete in the USL Championship," Barenz went on to say.

Glinton joined the roots as an assistant coach in 2022 and was named head coach last year, leading the Roots to the playoffs. He finishes his tenure with a 14-5-23 record.

Team officials said a new head coach would be announced soon.

The Roots' next scheduled match is against El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday at the Coliseum.

Tim Fang

