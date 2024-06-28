Oakland residents pack city hall meeting to voice concerns about budget cuts

A historic budget deficit in Oakland has many people worried about severe cuts to city services.

Oakland is facing an estimated $177 million shortfall in the next fiscal year, which starts on July 1st.

About 30 minutes before the Friday afternoon budget meeting at city hall, a long line of Oaklanders waited to get into the council chamber.

"We matter. Do not close our [senior] centers, don't throw us under the bus," said one woman while waiting to get inside

The city opened two overflow rooms for the budget meeting since the chamber was packed with people. One of the people who couldn't make it to the meeting and was following the issue closely was Oakland business owner Tina Sullivan.

"I would definitely say do not cut the police force. That's what we need the most," said Sullivan.

Sullivan runs Phoenix Optical by herself. Her dog named Bandit is her security guard. She said she always has a dog in the store with her.

"He's keeping me company and making me feel safe. I work here alone," said Sullivan.

But she was not alone in that many people who attended the budget meeting wanted to avoid cuts that would impact the police and fire departments.

The city council said they have to cut from public safety because that takes up more than half of the budget.

The budget crisis comes as Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is occupied with a personal crisis in the form of the FBI investigation that came to her home last week.

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said, that as of Friday, the department had 709 police officers. That number is almost certain to decrease.

One option presented to the council was to cut the force down to 678 officers if the city can get a one-time influx of cash from selling the city's share of the Oakland Coliseum complex. If they can't get the money from the land sale in time, the other option would cut the police force down to 610 officers.

The police chief said with 84 officers currently on leave, that would essentially bring the force down to just over 500 officers. He said that would hurt his ability to cover patrol shifts and provide basic services.

Many people said that would be dangerous.

"The response from the police department...It's not responding quick enough and fast enough to sideshows and other things that go on," said Oakland resident Larry Sosa.

The city was also proposing the closure of a handful of fire stations and the reduction of operating hours for public libraries and senior centers.

Some people argue the city needs to save youth programs and recreation centers.

"You have to cut carefully from the police in that you would not have any sworn officers at the desk," said Oakland resident Pamela Drake.

The councilmembers admitted all the options are bad, but tough decisions will have to be made.

"Is there an alternative? I said, "Yeah, fairy dust. You got any?' Can we go to Disneyland and ask for some fairy dust?" asked Drake.

Sullivan said there will be no miracle; just a hard reality.

"I hate to see it so chaotic," said Sullivan.

Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said more than 100 people signed up to speak during public comment. She noted the sheer volume of people speaking might delay the vote to Tuesday, July 2.