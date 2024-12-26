Watch CBS News
Oakland pursuit of allegedly stolen vehicle ends in crash, arrests of 2 suspects

By Dave Pehling

CBS San Francisco

A high-speed chase involving an allegedly stolen vehicle ended with a crash and the take down of two suspects in Oakland that was caught on video Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Chopper footage captured moments late in the pursuit of a 2008 black Chevy Blazer speeding through the streets of Oakland near Fruitvale Ave. It eventually crashes into a dark-colored sedan at the intersection of Fruitvale and International. The Blazer is also seen nearly colliding with an AC Transit after the initial impact.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot before finally getting taken into custody by law enforcement. 

CHP later confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that the Blazer was reported stolen in San Francisco. A CHP special task force spotted the car in Oakland, which led to the chase.

Authorities did not provide details on the suspects' identities or the charges they might be facing. There were no reports of any injuries in the collision. 

Dave Pehling

