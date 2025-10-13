Thousands of customers lose power in Oakland, eastern Contra Costa County during storm

Large outages had thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in Oakland and in eastern Contra Costa County without power Monday afternoon as heavy rain and wind battered the Bay Area.

The Oakland outage was reported in the Lake Merritt, Ivy Hill and Rancho San Antonio neighborhoods at 3:53 p.m., according to data from PG&E's outage map. The power was restored by 5 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the outage, which came during a heavy downpour over Oakland and Alameda County

Earlier in eastern Contra Costa County, about 3,500 customers in the Brentwood-Oakley area lost power beginning at 2:35 p.m. The power was mostly restored as of 4:30 p.m. but a second outage affecting 3,800 people was reported at about 5 p.m.

The estimated time of restoration was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.