Oakland police warn residents of recent increase in ATM robberies

OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is warning residents to be on guard as the city has seen a recent surge in armed robberies at ATM machines this month. 

On Friday, police announced there have been several reports of people being held at gunpoint after drawing cash from ATM machines.  

Officers remind residents to select an ATM in a well-lit, populated area, and to always watch for suspicious people in the vicinity before drawing money. Residents should also put their cash away immediately, and to call 911 if they are being followed. 

Police ask anyone with more information on the robbery cases to contact the department at 510-238-3326.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 12:31 PM

