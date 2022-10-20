Oakland police warn of surge in ATM customer robberies

OAKLAND -- Oakland police issued a warning Wednesday amid a surge of robberies of individuals at ATM's in the city's Laurel and Dimond Districts.

Investigators said the most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2:00 p.m.

In several of the cases, police said, the victim completed their ATM transaction and while walking away were confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property.

The suspects have fled both on foot or by vehicle.

Oakland police are actively investigating each of these robberies. If you are a victim or have information regarding any of these incidents, please call 510-238-3326.

To reduce the risk of our community members and visitors from becoming a victim of violent crime, OPD has issued the following safety tips and recommendations when making ATM transactions.

• Scan your surroundings and watch for suspicious persons or activity around an ATM.

• Select an ATM that is in a well-lit and populated area.

• If you get cash, put it away immediately. Do not stand at the ATM and count your money.

• When leaving an ATM location, make sure you are not being followed. If you are being followed, drive to a safe place including the police department or fire station and call 911.

• Call the OPD non-emergency number, 777-3333, to report suspicious persons.

