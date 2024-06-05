Watch CBS News
Oakland police seek suspect in kidnapping, sexual assaults

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Police released the photo of a man suspected of two sexual assaults and a kidnapping in Oakland last month and asked for the public's help in locating him.

Oakland police said 31-year-old Santieago Pratt is wanted in connection with sexually assaulting a 33-year-old woman on May 27 on the 2000 block of 85th Avenue just before 1:00 a.m.

Pratt is also suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 37-year-old woman on May 28 on the 1700 block of 40th Avenue at around 6:15 a.m. The victim in the kidnapping has since been safely located, police said.

Police asked anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.

