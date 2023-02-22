Oakland Police seek Mini driver involved in hit-and-run that killed 100-year-old man

OAKLAND – Oakland police on Tuesday asked for help locating the driver of a Mini Cooper alleged to have been involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 100-year-old Oakland man Sunday.

Tzu-Ta Ko was killed in the collision just after 7 a.m. Sunday at 19th and Harrison streets near Lake Merritt.

Police have released photos of the Mini Cooper, which is tan or white

OPD Traffic Investigation Unit is releasing photos of a vehicle wanted in connection w/ the fatal hit and run of 100 yr old Tzu-Ta Ko.

The collision occurred on 2/19/23, just after 7:00 AM, at the intersection of 19th St &Harrison St.



more in the linkhttps://t.co/YwCzYGg1G9 pic.twitter.com/SJiioEA06j — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 21, 2023

Ko suffered severe head trauma in the collision and died at the scene following treatment by firefighters and paramedics, police said.

An award of $10,000 is being offered by police for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone who has seen the Mini Cooper or who has information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's traffic unit at (510) 777-8570.