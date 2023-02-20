100-year-old man killed in Oakland pedestrian hit-and-run

OAKLAND -- Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fatally struck a 100-year-old man Sunday morning as he crossed a street near Oakland's Lake Merritt.

Oakland police said officers were dispatched to investigate a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of 19th Street and Harrison Street just after 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered the man suffering from severe head trauma. He was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle that struck the victim fled the scene. Police identified the suspect vehicle as a tan or white Mini Cooper.

The victim was described by authorities as a 100-year-old Asian-American male who was Oakland resident. His identification was being withheld until notifications to the family are made.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this investigation.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.