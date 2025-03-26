Oakland police ask public for help in search for missing teen

Oakland police on Wednesday asked for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Markey Williams Jr. was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Hillside Street and his last known contact was on Tuesday, according to police.

The department posted about the missing teen Wednesday morning on X.

He is described as a Black boy who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland police missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.