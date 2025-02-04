Oakland police seek help finding 14-year-old boy missing since Saturday

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy who was last seen early Saturday morning in the city's Castlemont neighborhood.

Police say 14-year-old Iosua "Sua" Jeremiah Togia's last known location was at his home in the 2300 block of Auseon Avenue at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

At the time he was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors shirt, a dark blue sweater and olive-green cargo sweatpants.

He is described as Hispanic, Korean, Black and Samoan with a light complexion, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Togia is considered at risk due to his young age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.