Oakland police investigating shootings that left children wounded

OAKLAND -- Among the shootings detectives were investigating over the last 48 hours in Oakland were two that left children hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Oakland police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

After officers arrived, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.

Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound.

According to a preliminary investigation, that shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. near 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street.

Then on Saturday and early Sunday, three men suffered wounds in unrelated shootings. The double shooting took place around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of East 12th Street.

According to the East Bay Times, the two shooting victims were in a vehicle stopped at a red light when a pickup truck rolled up and a gunman opened fire.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man was wounded in a confrontation around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Bancroft Avenue.

No information about any suspects or arrests in the shootings has been released. Motives also remained under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.