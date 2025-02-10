Oakland police investigate separate weekend shootings that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Oakland police are investigating two shootings from over the weekend that put one person in the hospital and left another person dead.

The first was on Saturday a little after noon on the 2600 block of Wood Street in West Oakland.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

A short time later, officers were notified that the person who was shot was in the hospital and listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

The second shooting, from Sunday, was on the 2500 block of 62nd Avenue in East Oakland just after 1:45 a.m., police said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken by paramedics to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at 238-7950.

No additional information about either shooting was released.