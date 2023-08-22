Oakland police investigate fatal shooting on High Street

OAKLAND -- Police officers in Oakland are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday evening that left one victim dead, according to authorities.

According to a release issued by the Oakland Police Department, just before 5 p.m., police received a call reporting an individual who was shot on the 600 block of High Street just west of the Nimitz Freeway.

Arriving officers located a victim at the scene. Paramedics with the Oakland Fire Department also responded, but the victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police did not provide any additional information regarding the identity of the victim, possible circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.